Mike Thompson is WOSU Public Media’s Chief Content Director for News and Public Affairs and host of WOSU TV’s Columbus on the Record.   He manages the award-winning WOSU news team and directs programming for 89-7 NPR News, Central Ohio’s only all-day NPR News station.

A native of Massachusetts, Mike has worked in public and commercial radio and television in New York, Massachusetts, and Ohio earning numerous awards for investigative, enterprising, and feature reporting.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University and an MBA from Ohio State University.

Mike and his wife Mary are the parents of twins, Madeleine and William – both students at Ohio State.

