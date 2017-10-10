Issue 2 Panelist: Sheree Paolello

By Published: Updated:

Sheree Paolello has been the main anchor at WLWT for more than a decade.

During her tenure she has interviewed sitting presidents, star athletes, crooks and killers. Sheree’s work helped win an Emmy award for outstanding newscast and she is part of the first newsroom in Cincinnati to be awarded an Emmy for outstanding news operation.

Before returning to her hometown in 2002, Sheree worked as a crime reporter in Charlotte, North Carolina. While there, she covered the devastation at Ground Zero following the 9/11 attack.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s