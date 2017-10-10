Sheree Paolello has been the main anchor at WLWT for more than a decade.

During her tenure she has interviewed sitting presidents, star athletes, crooks and killers. Sheree’s work helped win an Emmy award for outstanding newscast and she is part of the first newsroom in Cincinnati to be awarded an Emmy for outstanding news operation.

Before returning to her hometown in 2002, Sheree worked as a crime reporter in Charlotte, North Carolina. While there, she covered the devastation at Ground Zero following the 9/11 attack.