Barbara Edwards is a nationally-recognized Medicaid expert.

As a director at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) during the Obama Administration, 2010-2015, she was responsible for a wide array of programs. This included Medicaid pharmacy coverage and drug pricing/rebate programs nationally.

Barbara also served (1997-2005, under Governors Voinovich and Taft) as director of Ohio’s Medicaid program, the nation’s sixth largest. She led significant program reforms, including the state’s first Preferred Drug List for outpatient prescriptions. She has also served as an official with national Medicaid groups, testifying before Congress, etc.