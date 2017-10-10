Dale Butland has 35 years of professional experience in politics, government, and communications.

For nearly two decades, he worked for the late U.S. Senator (and astronaut) John Glenn in a variety of capacities including press secretary and Ohio chief of staff. For the past 16 years, Dale has operated his own strategic communications consulting firm Butland & Associates, whose clients have included a wide range of corporations, labor unions, non-profit organizations, and political candidates.

Now living in Columbus, Ohio, he is a regular panelist on three network-affiliated public affairs TV shows and a frequent op-ed contributor to many Ohio and national newspapers. In December, his poignant remembrance of Sen. Glenn—“The Last American Hero?”—was published by The New York Times.