Issue 2 “Vote No” Representative: Dale Butland

Dale Butland has 35 years of professional experience in politics, government, and communications.

For nearly two decades, he worked for the late U.S. Senator (and astronaut) John Glenn in a variety of capacities including press secretary and Ohio chief of staff. For the past 16 years, Dale has operated his own strategic communications consulting firm Butland & Associates, whose clients have included a wide range of corporations, labor unions, non-profit organizations, and political candidates.

Now living in Columbus, Ohio, he is a regular panelist on three network-affiliated public affairs TV shows and a frequent op-ed contributor to many Ohio and national newspapers. In December, his poignant remembrance of Sen. Glenn—“The Last American Hero?”—was published by The New York Times.

