Issue 2 “Vote Yes” Representative: Matt Borges

Matt Borges served as Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party from 2013-2017.

In that time the GOP swept all statewide races, built the largest legislative majorities in Ohio history, hosted the first presidential debate of the last cycle, the 2016 RNC Convention, and carried Ohio for John Kasich in last year’s Primary.

He and his wife Kate are the parents of a special needs daughter and have devoted their time to fundraising efforts for Columbus Speech and Hearing, among other causes.  He is a graduate of the Ohio State University and is with the law firm of Roetzel and Andress.

