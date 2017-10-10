Issue 2: Why the “Vote No” campaign says you should vote against Issue 2

The following is provided by the “Vote No” campaign.

UNWORKABLE REGULATORY SCHEME FOR STATE PRESCRIPTION DRUG PURCHASES INCLUDES REQUIREMENT TO PAY ATTORNEYS FEES AND EXPENSES

Issue 2 is a deceptive and vaguely-worded proposal funded by a controversial California health care CEO. It imposes a regulatory scheme for state prescription drug purchases that experts say is unworkable and warn could actually increase drug costs. Issue 2 also gives its sponsors the unprecedented right to intervene in legal challenges to the regulation and requires taxpayers to pay their attorneys fees, win or lose.

While leaving out two thirds of Ohio’s population altogether, Issue 2 mandates that state government pay no more for prescription drugs than the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

Only applies to purchases by state government agencies and entities.

Only applies to the limited number of drugs the VA purchases and could further restrict access to medications.

Could increase drug costs for two out of three Ohioans who have private or employer-based insurance, rely on Medicare, or who have other coverage not provided by the state.

Issue 2 requires the state to pay sponsors’ attorneys fees and expenses .

Gives the sponsors, the four individuals responsible for circulating the petition, the unprecedented right to defend legal challenges to the law. Three of those four are employed by the petition funder.

Declares the sponsors have “a direct and personal stake” in defending the law.

Requires Ohio taxpayers to pay the sponsors’ attorneys fees and expenses, win or lose, and sets no cap on the total amount of attorneys fees and expenses.

Bipartisan opposition to Issue 2 includes three former Ohio Medicaid Directors who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations, a former Ohio Budget Director, and a coalition of more than 70 organizations representing Ohio doctors, nurses, hospitals, veterans, business, labor, and faith and community groups.

Submitted by Ohioans Against the Deceptive Rx Ballot Issue Committee