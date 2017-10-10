Lego Ohio Stadium could raise $240,000 for Ross Heart Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A special tribute to the Buckeyes is now on display at Ohio State’s Ross Heart Hospital.

Dr. Paul Janssen says he spent nearly a thousand hours putting together a replica of Ohio Stadium.

Each Lego person he puts inside represents a donation made towards research in Ohio State’s heart lab. Seats in the stadium are being sold for $20.

The plastic stadium has a capacity of 12,000 Lego people and is built with nearly one million bricks.

