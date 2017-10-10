BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a man has been allowed to return to a northeast Oregon library after he was banned for hiding movies involving same sex couples.

KBOI-TV reports staff at the Baker County Public Library began noticing that the movies were missing last October. Library Director Perry Stokes says seven DVDs were misplaced and eventually replaced when staff couldn’t find them. Other movies were later found hidden in other rooms, deep into shelving.

Stokes says staff determined one of their regular patrons who had complained about materials he objected to had hidden the movies. Stokes says the man was initially unapologetic, but later apologized.

Stokes reported the incident to the Oregon Intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse and the American Library Association as one of the state’s 20 library book and material challenges from July 2016 to June 2017.