NBC4 leads statewide forum to get the facts on issue 2

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — NBC4 WCMH-TV is partnering with broadcast stations across Ohio to host a Statewide Issue 2 Forum aimed at getting the facts about the prescription drug initiative appearing on the upcoming November ballot.

The Vote Yes representatives say it will save Ohio taxpayers millions of dollars. The Vote No representatives say it will cost Ohio consumers millions of dollars. Voters across the State are asking questions about how Issue 2 might impact Medicaid and other state programs, how it might impact the cost of prescription drugs for all consumers, and who is behind the Vote Yes on Issue 2 and Vote No on Issue 2 campaigns. NBC4 is leading this forum to get local voters the facts they need before they head to the ballot.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall will lead the forum and moderate discussions with representatives from both sides of Issue 2, and a panel of journalists who will ask tough questions about its ultimate impact. The Forum will be broadcast to more than 4.4 million households in our partner cities of Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Youngstown, Toledo, Lima, Zanesville and Steubenville.

NBC4’s Issue 2 Forum: Ohio’s Prescription Vote- will be held on Wednesday, October 11th from 7pm-8pm at The Ohio State University’s Fawcett Center and will be broadcast live on NBC4 and WOSU in Columbus.

“In an environment where the ‘Vote Yes’ and ‘Vote No’ sides of Issue 2 are buying millions in advertising dollars across the state to try to convince local voters how to vote, we still have a high percentage of Ohioans trying to understand Issue 2, the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act,” said Ken Freedman, NBC4 Vice President and General Manager. “I am so proud that NBC4 is originating a statewide network with our fellow Nexstar and Ohio partner stations to bring clarity to this complex ballot initiative. We believe our job as broadcasters is to use our powerful medium as a force for good to create a more informed constituency.”

The event will feature representatives from Issue 2’s “VOTE YES” and “VOTE NO” campaigns. Joining Colleen Marshall as panelists are:

WLWT’s Sheree Paolello, Cincinnati

WOSU’s Mike Thompson, Columbus

WKYC’s Chris Tye, Cleveland

The station coalition is comprised of WCMH (NBC4) Columbus, WKYC Cleveland, WLWT Cincinnati, WDTN Dayton, WKBN Youngstown, WTRF Wheeling/Steubenville and WOSU Columbus.