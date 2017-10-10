New YMCA planned in Whitehall

Published: Updated:

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — New plans to bring a YMCA to the city of Whitehall are in the works.

Tuesday, Whitehall city leaders announced a partnership with the YMCA.

“We’ve really been trying to spruce up our area to make people give Whitehall a Second look. And guess what it is working,” said Whitehall major, Kim Maggard.

Currently in the works is the community park master plan for the redevelopment of the 85-acre nature park. The upgraded community recreation center will become the largest new addition.

“I think that people will see from this a new portrayal of what the YMCA is and what the YMCA will be in the future as terms of how we Address youth development, family strengthening and community engagement,” said Stephen Ives, CEO of the Central Ohio YMCA.

Nearly $10-million will be spent on this park expansion project.

Mayor Maggard says the next stop is for the city and the YMCA to come up with an architectural plan.

