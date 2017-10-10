One killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was killed Tuesday night after shots were fired just south of John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

It happened shortly after 9pm near the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North James Road.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and died at the hospital.

No suspect information was released.

