Ross Co. deputies searching for suspect in shooting over $20

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies say the suspect shot the victim after a disagreement over $20.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Adena Regional Hospital after a man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his hand and one to his thigh.

The victim, identified as Roberts Rogers, 39, of Columbus, told deputies he and the suspect, Cameron Crews, 40, go into a disagreement over $20. Rogers said Crews shot him because of the argument that took place in the 15000 block of State Route 772.

Deputies are now searching for Crews who is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Crews also has numerous tattoos covering his upper body, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185