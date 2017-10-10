Vigil held for woman hit and killed in crash, police still searching for driver

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A string of fatal hit and runs remain unsolved in Columbus. Tuesday night, a vigil was held in honor of a woman hit and killed crossing South James Road at Dale Avenue early Saturday morning.

28-year-old Tarinesha Caldwell died in the hit and run just after four in the morning Saturday. The driver took off and police still haven’t made an arrest.

Friends and family lit candles and released balloons in her honor at the vigil. Her uncle said the crowd that came out was a testament to the kind of person she was and the impact she had on others.

“She was a very beautiful young lady. She lights up the room, very charismatic, had a lot of energy. I loved her very much,” he said.

This is a picture of a Ford Taurus similar to the one police think hit Caldwell. Investigators are looking for a 2005 Ford Taurus with temporary tags.

Caldwell’s family is looking for answers.

“We would love to bring awareness to the situation and hopefully, like my brother has said, to have the person who hit her to come forward.”