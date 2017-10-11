Big Give brings record donations to local nonprofits

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Give is officially wrapped up! The 26-hour donation drive that brought in big numbers – 18 million dollars was raised all to help 906 central Ohio nonprofits.

This is a record year, with 30,306 individual donations. The donations came from 49 states, the District of Columbia and seven countries from around the world. NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery spent time with one of those nonprofit organizations who without the help of community members like you their organization wouldn’t be possible.

The Ohio wildlife center provides help for thousands of animals who can’t help themselves. Animals like an 8-year-old owl named Ari who suffered injuries and can’t fly.

Stormey Gibson is the Director of Education at Ohio Wildlife Center.”Without the Ohio Wildlife Center’s

“Without the Ohio Wildlife Center’s help, she would have never been able to survive in the wild. These are all wild animals that have been injured, orphaned or diseased. These guys might come in being hit by a car, falling from the nest, they might have a disease that they need medication for and so we rely on community members,” said Gibson.

Gibson says the center treats over 5,000 animals a year. she’s thankful for the Big Give because without the help of donations many animals wouldn’t survive.

“Ohio Wildlife Center is for me is family but also a way to help educate others – I love wildlife but I also love seeing the awe and amazement in people’s eyes like when I saw your eyes when you saw Ari for the first time I love seeing that it doesn’t get old ever,” said Gibson.

Animals who can’t be released into the wild like Ari are ambassadors to help educate about our wildlife.

“It’s amazing I love my job I love coming to work I love knowing I’m helping not only wildlife but people and I feel very honored to be here,” Gibson.