Columbus police searching for suspect accused of killing man with her vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they are searching for a female suspect who intentionally struck and killed a man with her vehicle after an altercation in west Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:41am, September 21, officers were called to the 400 block of S. Warren Avenue on the report of a person struck by a vehicle and a possible shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim, Frederick Louis Massie, 48, seriously wounded. Massie would be pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police said there had been an altercation between the victim and several people at a market in the area of S. Warren and Sullivant avenues. The altercation then continued down the street where Massie was again confronted by the individuals at the market.

Police said it was at this time, Takecha Christine Heath, 36, was driving a car, when she intentionally left the roadway and struck Massie, killing him. The vehicle was later abandoned and found by police.

Heath has been charged with murder, and police continue to search for her. They ask anyone with information on her or this case to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.