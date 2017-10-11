Eminem unleashes on Pres. Trump in freestyle rap video

NEW YORK (NBC News) — Rapper Eminem has released a new video where he unleashes on President Donald Trump in a 4-minute verbal barrage.

The freestyle rap he calls “The Storm” was broadcast during the BET Hip-Hop Awards, Tuesday night.

In the rap video, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, calls Trump a “kamikaze” that could cause “a nuclear holocaust” and a “racist 94-year-old grandpa.”

Of Trump’s series of tweets two weeks ago opposing NFL players’ protests during the national anthem, Eminem said:

This is his form of distraction Plus, he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers

Eminem issued an ultimatum to his fans who might be supporters of the president.

And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his I’m drawing in the sand a line You’re either for or against And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split On who you should stand beside I’ll do it for you with this

The rapper follows the line with a middle finger to the camera.

You can watched the video here. *WARNING* Song contains adult language and gestures.

At one point, Eminem raises a fist in the air, which he says is for Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who was the first in the NFL to protest what he says is racial injustice in the United States by kneeling during the singing of the national anthem in a 2016 preseason game.