FBI looking for woman who may have info about a child sexual assault

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The FBI is distributing information nationwide as they attempt to identify an individual who may have information regarding a child sexual assault victim.

“Jane Doe 39” is described as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35, with long black hair.who is seen on a video wearing a white, yellow, blue, and red floral dress and speaking Vietnamese, according to the FBI.

The case is not related to Ohio but the FBI is looking for any possible information.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).