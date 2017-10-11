Feel hot in a Pizza Hut Pizza Parka

PLANO, TX (WCMH) — Have you ever ordered a pizza and thought to yourself, “Man, I wish I was as warm and dry as that pizza in that delivery pouch!”

Well, have we got news for you!

Pizza Hut has released a new Pizza Parka made of the same triple-insulated materials as their pizza delivery pouches.

It also comes with an easy ordering window, where you can keep your smart phone for easy ordering, as well as a pizza pocket, for when you want to keep a slice for later (but not really).

Tragically, the pizza parka will not be available in stores. But you can enter to win one by ordering a pizza from Pizza Hut online or through its app. You can also tweet a flame emoji + a pizza emoji at @PizzaHut.