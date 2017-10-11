Issue 2 forum helps Ohioans decide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NBC4 statewide Issue 2 Forum was all about getting you answers. Walking in the door at the forum Wednesday night some people were undecided and others said they doubted they could be swayed. But, everyone left with an opinion about Issue 2.

Ohio State University freshman Dylan Ratliff came to the forum undecided.

“I’m hoping to see what each side says, how it will affect the economy and most importantly how will it affect my pocketbook,” he said.

Ratliff left knowing exactly how he’ll vote come November.

“I’ve made my mind, I am against the Issue 2,” he said.

Ratliff said after hearing both sides he doesn’t think Issue 2 would benefit him.

Longtime nurse and representative with National Nurses United Yvonne Curington said all Ohioans stand to gain by voting yes.

“I’m yes because I want to see everybody be able to have their drug prices lowered. I’m sick and tired of watching the drug companies have a stranglehold on the people in this country,” she said.

Deb Peluso with the League of Women Voters didn’t want to disclose how she plans to vote. She said it’s important for all voters to get the facts.

“I’m really excited that this whole evening is dedicated to just Issue 2. There’s a lot of complexity around this issue. Voters are confused and I’m looking forward to both sides getting into the details,” she said.

Come November 7th it’s up to you to decide.