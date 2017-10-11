List of most dangerous intersections for bikes released

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — John Kohlhepp rides his bike every day to work. He’s also had his share of accidents.

“Anything ranging from drivers not paying attention to one time I wasn’t paying attention,” said Kohlhepp.

A year ago on his way to work one morning, Kohlhepp says a driver hit him knocking him off his bike.

“A car came up behind me and turned left. We collided in the intersection,” said Kohlhepp. “They explained they didn’t even know I was there.”

The Mid Ohio Regional Planning Commission released its top 15 high bicyclist crash locations from 2012 through 2016.

North High Street at Lane Avenue – ranked number 1. Summit Street and Chittenden — topped at number 2. West Broad Street and Front Street — made the top 3 spot.

North High Street and Lane Avenue Summit Street and Chittenden Avenue West Broad Street and North Front Street Neil Avenue and 9th Avenue Summit Street and East 14th Avenue North High Street and East 7th Avenue North High Street and East 15th Avenue Maxtown Road and McCorkle Blvd. South High Street and Greenlawn Avenue North High Street and Nationwide Blvd.

Back in December, Ohio legislators passed House Bill 154, which mandates drivers to keep at least three feet away from bicycles when passing along the road on the same director.

“I appreciate the law, but there is really no way to enforce it. and because of that, I have not seen the effectiveness of the law,” said Kohlepp.