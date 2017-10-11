Man wanted for burning a cat alive in Butler County

Kevin Sullivan

HAMILTON, OH (WCMH) — Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and the Butler County Dog Warden are looking for a 32-year-old man wanted for setting a cat on fire.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has a warrant for Kevin L. Sullivan, who faces a charge of cruelty to animals.

““This is absolutely disturbing, and­­­­ this guy definitely needs to be off the streets.  I have a room for him here in my jail, where he needs to be.  I don’t understand people who harm or torture a defenseless animal, it is a very cowardly thing to do,” Jones said in a press release.

Sullivan reportedly set the cat on fire using lighter fluid as accelerant on Sept. 19 in Middletown. Jones’ office says Sullivan originally lied to law enforcement. Responding officers had to shoot the cat.

Anyone who knows Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to call 513-785-1300.

