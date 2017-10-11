HOLLYWOOD, FL (WFLA) — Hollywood police are trying to figure out who beat and stabbed a puppy then stuffed it inside a suitcase and abandoned it this week.

The Hollywood Police Department, who has named the pit bull puppy Ollie, found him trapped inside a suitcase behind an abandoned building around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers tell an NBC affiliate in the area they heard a dog cry and found a paw sticking out the suitcase when they responded to the scene.

Ollie had severe lacerations and stab wounds on his head and body, according to police.

He is now recovering with help from the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital and Grateful Paws Dog & Cat Rescue, Inc.

The animal hospital tells News Channel 8 Ollie had surgeries Tuesday and will have another Wednesday.

Despite what he’s been through, they say his spirits are high and his tail is still wagging.

Grateful Paws is now looking for a loving foster home for him.

WARNING: GoFundMe account contains very graphic images.

A GoFundMe account set up by Grateful Paws has raised more than $20,000 in just one day.

Police are asking anyone with information on who did this to call them at (954) 967-4411. You can also email them at hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Warning: Graphic photo below