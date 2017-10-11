Fire Dept. responding to reported hazmat situation at Franklin County prosecutor’s office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are on scene at the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office for a reported hazmat situation.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, a “white, powdery substance” was found at the building and is being investigated. Hazmat will test the powder to make sure it is nothing dangerous. Battalion Chief Steve Martin says there is likely no threat.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.