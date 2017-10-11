Ten people arrested in LSU hazing incident

By Published:

(WVLA) One by one, ten suspects were led away in handcuffs in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, charged in the alcohol-related death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver.

Gruver, who was pronounced dead on September 14, reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of .495 at the time of his death.

Gruver was allegedly one of a group of pledges who were required to participate in a “Bible Study” activity, where they were asked questions about the fraternity and forced to drink if they answered incorrectly.

“Hazing is not being charged with murder or death, and I think that’s something that needs to be put into perspective is the individuals that are being put in there for hazing are not being charged with his death,” said Defense Attorney Franz Borghardt.

Witnesses said one of the hazers, Matthew Naquin, targeted Gruver for his tardiness and forced him to drink more than the others, resulting in Naquin being charged with negligent homicide as well as hazing.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2wQ6maj

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s