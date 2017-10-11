Thirteen arrested for allegedly cashing checks stolen from mail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators say 13 people accused of cashing checks and money orders stolen from the mail were indicted on bank fraud charges Wednesday.

Those charged include:

Name Age City of Residence Za Darrick J. Brooks 24 Columbus Thomas P. Williams, Jr. 23 Pickerington Charlee D. Mitchell 26 Dayton Jordan L. McCorvey 24 Columbus Neshaun M. T. Walls 22 Columbus Milahn M. Wright 23 Columbus Jamicia R. Gordon 22 Columbus Courtney N. Bruce 23 Columbus Donte L. Rippey-Young 23 Gahanna Joshua O. Saunders 24 Columbus Chevez M. Stanley 26 Columbus Terry T. Reynolds 20 Columbus Justin L. Brooks 25 Columbus

At least four of the suspects, Williams, Gordon, Bruce, and Rippey-Young were employed by the US Postal Service.

According to prosecutors, checks and money orders were stolen from the mail between September 2016 and August 2017.

According to the indictment, the suspects illegally accessed blue collection boxes around the Columbus area. Checks and money orders were deposited through ATMs and bank mobile deposit apps.

Prosecutors say counterfeit checks were also made from the stolen checks.

Some of the defendants used social media, including Twitter and Facebook, to solicit individuals with bank accounts to participate in the conspiracy and permit the deposit of stolen checks into their bank accounts in exchange for money, according to prosecutors.

“It is estimated that the defendants caused a loss of at least $150,000 to financial institutions,” U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman said.

If convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, the suspects could face up to 30 years in prison.