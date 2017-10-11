Woman charged with forging $700 check from Reagan Tokes Memorial Fund

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 47-year-old woman arrested Tuesday is accused of forging a $700 check from the Reagan Tokes Memorial Fund.

Marsha E. Frazier faces a fifth-degree felony forgery charge. Her lawyer says Frazier was “tricked into doing this.”

Frazier’s bond is set at $2,500, and her next court appearance is Oct. 20.

According to a criminal complaint, the check was cashed at 1015 North High Street, just a block away from where Tokes was abducted.

