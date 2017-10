Help control the stray cat population by contributing to S.N.A.C.K (Spay & Neuter Abandoned Cats & Kittens). Join them for Snack-a-Palooza. Plus meet a furry friend in need of a home, adoption is through Humane Society of Morrow County.

WEBSITE:

S.N.A.C.K

Humane Society of Morrow County

Rascal Animal Hospital