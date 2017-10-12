6 MONTHS OUT: Texans gear up for 2018 #WinterOlympics

With six months to go, a pair of Texas bobsledders are gearing up for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Justin Olsen, a Lubbock native turned San Antonio resident, and Kheri Jones, of Killeen, are ready to represent Team USA during February's Winter Games.

ABOUT OLSEN

Sport: Bobsled

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 235 lbs.

DOB: 4/16/1987

Birthplace: Lubbock

Hometown: San Antonio

Olympic Experience:

2014 Four-Man for pilot Nick Cunningham – 12th in Sochi (2/14)

2010 Four-Man for pilot Steven Holcomb – GOLD in Vancouver (2/10)

World Championship Experience:

2017 Four-Man – 11th in Koenigssee (2/17)

2017 Two-Man – T-11th in Koenigssee (2/17)

2017 Team Event – 10th in Koenigssee (2/17)

2016 Team Event – 10th in Igls (2/16)

2015 Four-Man for pilot Steven Holcomb – 9th in Winterberg (3/15)

2013 Four-Man for pilot Steven Holcomb – BRONZE in St. Moritz (2/13)

2012 Four-Man for pilot Steven Holcomb – GOLD in Lake Placid (2/12)

2011 Four-Man for pilot Steven Holcomb – BRONZE in Koenigssee (2/11)

2009 Four-Man for pilot Steven Holcomb – GOLD in Lake Placid (2/09)

2008 Four-Man for pilot John Napier – 18th in Altenberg (2/08)

Personal information:

A Sergeant in the New York National Guard, Olsen made the World Cup team in his first season bobsledding (2007). He is also a member of the Army's World Class Athlete Program. He has three siblings; Brittany, John and James. Olsen doesn't mind the cold weather, although he was scared of roller coasters nearly his whole life, prior to bobsledding. He would consider himself to be a mild gamer and his favorite football team is the Green Bay Packers.

ABOUT JONES

Sport: Bobsled

Height: 5'1"

Weight: 140 lbs.

DOB: 11/30/1993

Birthplace: Killeen

Hometown: Killeen

World Championship Experience:

2017 Women's Bobsled with pilot Elana Meyers Taylor – GOLD in Koenigssee (2/17)

2016 Women's Bobsled with pilot Katie Eberling – 8th in Igls (2/16)

World Cup Highlights:

2016-2017

Women's Bobsled with pilot Elana Meyers Taylor – DSQ in Whistler (12/16)

SILVER in Altenberg (1/17)

GOLD in Winterberg (1/17); GOLD in Koenigssee (1/17)

2015-2016

Women's Bobsled with pilot Katie Eberling – 9th in St. Moritz (2/16)

Women's Bobsled with pilot Elana Meyers Taylor – SILVER in Winterberg (12/15)

Personal Information:

Jones graduated from high school at the age of 16. Her favorite color is pink and she has a special blanket, which she takes when she travels.

The 2018 Winter Games kick off on February 8, 2018, and run for 17 days. Catch all of the action ONLY on KETK!