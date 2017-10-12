Backers of drug price issue to air documentary in six Ohio cities

By Published:
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — The frustrated promoter of an Ohio ballot initiative aimed at lowering prescription drug prices says his campaign plans to air an hour-long documentary around the state so voters can get a complete and accurate picture of what’s being proposed.

In a phone call Thursday, Michael Weinstein accused the pharmaceutical industry of using its $15 million-plus opposition campaign to unjustly malign him and his nonprofit while refusing an honest debate.

He also criticized journalists he says have failed to adequately investigate drug makers or hold their well-funded opposition campaign accountable for the high prices targeted by the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act.

Weinstein is president of the California-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation behind Ohio’s Issue 2. Its documentary, “Keeping the Promise,” will air in six Ohio cities over Saturday and Sunday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s