Former OSU RB Bri’onte Dunn indicted on rape charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State University football player Bri’onte Dunn has been indicted on rape charges.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Dunn on three counts of rape, all felonies of the first degree.

According to Columbus Police reports, Dunn asked the victim for a ride home on Aug. 20, 2017 around 4:15am. She picked him up and drove to her residence against his wishes. She told police she got into bed and Dunn got in with her 15 minutes later. The victim says Dunn began pulling her nightgown down, grabbing her and kissing her, though she told him to stop. She says he forced her to have sex with him three times and held her down, even though she told him to stop and tried to push him off.

Dunn will appear in court at 1:30pm on October 16.