COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter reports that the shelter is currently full and they need help finding homes for the dogs.

According to the shelter, they are currently housing 131 dogs.

For more information about how to adopt a dog, visit the shelter’s website at http://www.franklincountydogs.com/.

The shelter is open Monday-Friday 11am to 7pm and 9am to 5pm on weekends.