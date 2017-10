NEW CARLISLE, OH (WDTN) – A house exploded in Clark County Thursday night.

Officers received the call about the explosion in the 7800 block of Lower Valley Pike around 7:05 p.m.

Remnants of the house scattered across the road. No word yet on any injuries. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/E4RYaDeqgk — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) October 13, 2017

Multiple fire trucks are on scene the house explosion in Clark County. Still working to gather more info on what happened. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/t8BjS8YTuU — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) October 13, 2017

