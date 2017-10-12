Leaf peeping ‘nearing peak’ in Ohio!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – We are entering into the middle third of the month of October, and on schedule, the leaves in the state are getting near peak now! Most parks are nearing peak right now, and should accelerate, especially after Sunday’s cold front.

What is going on this week?

We have had a warm past 7 days with a fair amount of rain. The rain really shouldn’t impact too much as far as colors go at this point in the season. Most trees that were dry, have dropped a lot if not most of their leaves. Now sunshine and cool overnights are going to be the keys to getting good colors the next few weeks.

The good news, we have a strong cold front on Sunday, and behind it, cool high pressure will return, with nights in the 30s and 40s and days with plenty of sunshine in the 60s to near 70.

Most of the state parks are now considered to be “near peak” with a couple at “peak” right now.

In the north, there are a few parks are are still reporting “changing” conditions, most are “near peak” now.

In the central part of Ohio, we have wonderful conditions with plenty of full trees with multiple colors showing. Reds and deep oranges are still maybe about 5-7 days away at least.

Notice in the west/southwest part of the state, we are nearing the “peak” period at some parks, this should last for the next few weeks.

In the south as expected, we have more green than other colors still. This will be changing in the next 7-10 days and peak around the 4th week of the month.

In the south/southeast part of the state, we are near that “changing” to “near peak” period right now. I was down in the Hocking Hills State Park last weekend, and there is still a lot of green down in that area right now.

Remember, if you are planning on heading out to the state parks to check out the colors, bring fluids to stay hydrated, and get out there early. Many of us love to see the colors in our amazing state parks, and parking spots fill up quickly this time of the year.

Most parks by next weeks’ report should be close to peak in the north and central parts of Ohio. This does not mean that there will not be some late changers all over. We still have green trees all around our station right now. Overnight lows near 40 to the upper 30s next week should help that along!!

Remember, there are still so many great spots in Ohio, so plan a trip very soon to one of your parks!

If you are out and about and snap a great photo of the colors, I would LOVE LOVE LOVE to see them. I would also love to share them too! Use our Storm Team 4 Weather app to share, send me a message on social media (tag me @davidnbc4 on twitter/facebook/instagram) or email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave