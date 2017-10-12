NC State reaches settlement with student over support cat

Kifree the cat (Photo: Legal Aid of N.C. via WNCN)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — She can keep the cat! A North Carolina university has reached a settlement with a disabled student who wanted to keep her emotional support animal in her dorm room.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Laura Auman filed a federal discrimination complaint last year against North Carolina State University, saying she was told she couldn’t keep her cat Kifree in her residence hall. Auman argued that her assistance animal constitutes a reasonable accommodation for a disability.

George Hausen, executive director of Legal Aid of North Carolina, said the school agreed Wednesday to pay Auman a $3,000 settlement and to train staff on the federal Fair Housing Act. He says Auman wasn’t available for an interview. Her disability wasn’t specified.

A university spokesperson didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

