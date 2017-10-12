New membership-only singles club opening in Fort Wayne, Indiana

WANE-TV Published:
Organic Meets is at the historic home at 533 West Washington Blvd in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) – A new membership-only singles meeting house is opening Friday at a historic home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Organic Meets is an inclusive, non-judgmental, singles club where the mantra is “because chemistry can only happen in person.” Sherri Albrecht developed Organic Meets after bad experiences using online dating.

The club will host weekly house parties with music, Craft beer, wine and small plates. There will also be weekly yoga and meditation classes. Members can also look forward to mindful meeting groups, writers, book clubs, music jams and other synergistic meets, all designed to help singles meet in an organic way.

Memberships are purchased in three month increments with the first quarter costing $145.

The public open house is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The members-only grand opening is Oct. 31.

Learn more at the Organic Meets website.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s