Ohio House approves legalization of fireworks

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio House has passed a bill that would fully legalize fireworks.

The bill, which passed 77-12 Wednesday, permits residents to shoot off fireworks anytime of the week. It does prohibit people from setting off fireworks while drinking or using drugs and fireworks sellers would be required to distribute safety information.

Sponsor of the bill Republican state Rep. Bill Seitz says local officials would be able to ban fireworks “if they want to be un-American about it.”

Current law allows Ohio residents to purchase fireworks in the state, but they are required to take them out of the state within 48 hours.

The new bill would legalize fireworks by July 2020 if it passes the state Senate and receives a signature from Republican Gov. John Kasich.

