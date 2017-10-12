Ohio politicians react to Pres. Trump’s executive order on health care

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — After Congress failed to repeal and replace Obamacare, President Trump took action on his own.

On Thursday, the President signed an executive order he said will increase competition and bring down prices, by allowing small businesses to band together to buy insurance.

Lawmakers in Ohio are split about the executive order. Republicans are largely supporting the move, while Democratic members of Congress say it’s sabotage.

Congressman Steve Stivers said it will give small business owners more buying power.

“It’s something that makes sense. It’s something that will help small business. People like realtors…why would we not want to give people more options? Stuck in terrible health care is a bad idea for Americans,” said Stivers.

Congressman Tim Ryan disagreed.

“The option he [President Trump] is trying to provide is more expensive health insurance with less coverage with no protections,” said Ryan.

#PresidentTrump claims "millions and millions of people" will benefit from executive order to unwind health care law https://t.co/4meEqlswPh pic.twitter.com/mpuqHVP8AS — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) October 12, 2017

Ryan and other Democratic lawmakers from Ohio sent a letter to the administration Thursday, saying the President is trying to make it harder for Ohioans to enroll in insurance programs. They said the administration cut funding to groups in Ohio that help people enroll in Obamacare insurance programs.

“The President is trying to undermine the Affordable Care Act,” said Ryan.

Ryan said the President is actively working to hurt Obamacare, in order to say it’s not working.

“I think people have to stand up and say ‘Look, ACA wasn’t perfect. How do we fix it?’,” said Ryan.

Despite his executive order, President Trump still encouraged Congress to keep trying to repeal and replace Obamacare.