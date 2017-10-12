Ohio State: No decision on white nationalist’s speech

By Published:
ALEXANDRIA, VA - AUGUST 14: White nationalist Richard Spencer speaks to select media in his office space on August 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute and self-described creator of the term 'alt-right,

COLUMBUS (AP) — The University of Cincinnati and Ohio State University said Thursday they weren’t ready to announce decisions on a demand they allow white nationalist leader Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

Attorney Kyle Bristow earlier wrote emails to UC and Ohio State saying they had until Friday to agree to make campus space available for Spencer to speak or face a lawsuit.

UC spokesman Greg Vehr said university officials are considering “safety and logistical issues” associated with an appearance by Spencer, who attended a Virginia white nationalist rally at which a woman was killed in August. Vehr spoke after UC’s board of trustees met for about 90 minutes in closed session Thursday.

Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson said the Columbus-based university also is reviewing the request from a Georgia college student, Cameron Padgett.

Padgett contacted both universities last month about renting space. He asked the University of Cincinnati in late September to provide an auditorium to accommodate 800 people for Spencer to speak later this month.

Bristow said Thursday he will be ready to file a lawsuit this Sunday.

“I imagine similar reviews are not required of politically left-wing events on campus, and your ‘review’ is therefore unconstitutionally discriminatory in and of itself,” he wrote earlier to the universities.

The Ohio universities are the latest targeted for appearances by Spencer since he participated in the August white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence.

Spencer is scheduled to speak Oct. 19 at the University of Florida. That university’s president is urging students to stay away from Spencer’s appearance and to speak out against “hate and racism.”

UF says it expects to spend $500,000 on security for the event. It said as a public institution it is legally obligated to allow the expression of many viewpoints by external groups, such as Spencer’s National Policy Institute.

Padgett, who attends Georgia State University, submitted a second request to Ohio State after the first was denied.

OSU said it was considering whether Spencer can be “accommodated without substantial risk to the safety of our students, faculty, staff and guests.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s