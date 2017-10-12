Ohio State officer Horujko receives Distinguished Law Enforcement Valor Award for stopping campus attack

Ohio State University Ofc. Alan Horujko (bottom, center) was awarded on October 12, 2017 by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine for his quick response to last year’s campus attack. (WCMH photo/Dan Pearlman)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Police Division officer who investigators said stopped last year’s ISIS-inspired attack on campus was honored by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Officer Alan Horujko received the attorney general’s Distinguished Law Enforcement Valor Award on Thursday.

Horujko is the officer who shot and killed Abdul Razak Ali Artan, shortly after the attacker drove his car into a crowd and began slashing bystanders with a knife.

According to OSU Police Chief Craig Stone, Horujko was not originally scheduled to work that day.

“What many people do not know is that he volunteered to work that shift, so it wasn’t his shift to work,” said Stone. “He was off that day, but he came in to work a shift when we needed help.”

Stone called his officer’s actions a “blessing.”

Horujko, however, refuses to take all the credit for stopping the attack.

He nominated the OSU Police Division’s Ordinance Team for the attorney general’s Distinguished Law Enforcement Training Award.

In a letter to the awards committee, he wrote in part: “These instructors and their teachings are without a doubt, what saved my life and the lives of many others the day of the Ohio State University attack on November 28, 2016.”

Horujko’s colleagues are grateful for the recognition.

“I know the ordinance team is humbled that he put us in for our training award, as well,” said Lieutenant Brandon Yankanin.

Horujko has yet to speak publicly about his response to the attack.

