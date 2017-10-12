Suspect allegedly strips, throws feces at deputy during arrest

CARROLL COUNTY, AR (WCMH) – A deputy in Arkansas says a man falsely reported an accident and then threw feces during the ensuing chase.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Eugene Walden called and reported an accident near a church.

When a deputy arrived, Walden threw a broken painting through the window of the deputy’s cruiser and began yelling about how the fire department destroyed the painting after making illegal entry into a home, according to an incident report.

The deputy responded that he was on his way to an accident scene.

Walden replied saying there was no accident and that he reported it in order to get someone out there, according to the deputy.

Walden then took the painting and started to walk toward his car.

The deputy said he ordered Walden to stop several times. Instead of stopping, Walden got into his car and drove away.­ The deputy gave chase.

Walden stopped after coming across a large metal gate at the end of a long driveway. He then got out of the car and started running, according to the police report.

As Walden started running, the deputy said Walden’s pants and underwear started falling down. That’s when the deputy said he noticed feces on Walden’s bottom.

The two fought for a short period of time, with Walden trying to kick the deputy and the deputy punching Walden according to the report.

The fight stopped abruptly when Walden began crying and telling the deputy that he had to poop.

The deputy allowed Walden to do so. According to the deputy, Walden then used his shorts to pick up the feces.

“At that point, Walden reared back with the poop that was in his right hand and threw it directly at my face,” the deputy wrote in his report. “I dodged the poop as Walden stripped off his shirt and ran toward the barbed wire fence behind him.”

Walden then ran naked down the driveway. The deputy eventually caught up to him and cuffed him to a pole until backup arrived.