Amish teen in Pennsylvania charged with DUI in buggy

By Published:
Amish man drives a horse and buggy past a Mobile gas station (AP Photo)

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – An Amish teen from New Wilmington is facing DUI charges as a result of a traffic stop earlier this month.

John Byler, 19, was pulled over around 7:30 p.m. October 1 in the borough. He was in an Amish buggy and didn’t have the required lights activated, according to the New Wilmington Police Department.

Police said an officer ordered Byler to turn on the buggy’s lights. Finally, investigators said he did so but appeared to be struggling to control the horse.

Further investigation determined that Byler had been drinking, police said.

Police said his blood-alcohol content was .056, which is above the legal limit of .02 for a person under the age of 21.

He was charged with DUI because a buggy is considered a vehicle, according to New Wilmington Police.

Byler’s charges were filed in a district court on Wednesday. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. November 16.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s