Daughter runs Columbus Marathon in honor of mother, who was hit and killed while jogging

By Published: Updated:
Linda Evans (PHOTO: Provided)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When thousands of runners gather at the starting line for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon, one longtime runner will be missing.

Linda Evans, 68, ran in every Columbus Marathon since its origin in 1980.

Over the summer, police said she was hit and killed by a suspected impaired driver while running.

For her family, the last several months have been difficult, but a new tradition may be starting on Sunday.

Evans’ daughter, Carey Thomas, will run the marathon in honor of her mother.

“I had planned to run with her,” said Thomas. “This year would be the year that we’d run it together, and because of the accident she can’t run it, so I’m going to run it for her.”

Evans completed 68 marathons during her life. This year’s Columbus Marathon will be Thomas’ first.

“This is her marathon and I’m running it with her bib number,” Thomas said. “I’m just her stand-in because she can’t be here.”

Thomas’ father and Evans’ husband will be rooting his daughter to the finish line.

“I know Carey will do wonderfully,” said Gary Evans. “She will make her mom proud.”

The Columbus Marathon will begin at 7:30 a.m., on Sunday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s