Disney World becomes the happiest place on Earth for dogs too

KE BUENA VISTA, FL - AUGUST 30: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Mejay Aguerre and her dog 'Lily' meet the Disney-Pixar canine character 'Dug' at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort August 30, 2014 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Lily was one of 101 dogs invited to the Magic Kingdom today for 'Disney Side Dog's Day.' The event will be featured on an Animal Planet network TV special that will air Oct. 18, 2014. (Photo by Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FL (WCMH) — Walt Disney World announced that it will soon be allowing dogs at some of its resort hotels.

Starting October 15, for the first time ever, guests will be able to bring their furry friends to four resort properties.

The properties include:

  • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside Resort
  • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
  • Cabins at Disney’s Ft. Wilderness Resort

Two dogs per guest room will be allowed, and they will have outdoor pet walkways for exercise and green spaces with pet relief areas.

However, Disney does note that dogs are expected to behave while at the resort, must be leashed, and properly vaccinated.

