Disney World becomes the happiest place on Earth for dogs too

ORLANDO, FL (WCMH) — Walt Disney World announced that it will soon be allowing dogs at some of its resort hotels.

Starting October 15, for the first time ever, guests will be able to bring their furry friends to four resort properties.

The properties include:

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside Resort

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Cabins at Disney’s Ft. Wilderness Resort

Two dogs per guest room will be allowed, and they will have outdoor pet walkways for exercise and green spaces with pet relief areas.

However, Disney does note that dogs are expected to behave while at the resort, must be leashed, and properly vaccinated.