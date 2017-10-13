FCSO therapy dog Mattis K. Nine deputized

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After months of training, the time has come for Franklin County Sheriff therapy dog Mattis K. Nine to be deputized.

Back in April, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that the department was going to begin taking part in a therapy dog program, so they brought in Mattis K. Nine.

He even has his own Facebook page, where you can follow his progress.

But, while he’s a cutie, don’t be fooled. He has an important job.

“His job is to make people happy, which is amazing because he’s been in the office for 2 weeks and I haven’t seen one person pass him that hasn’t smiled and that’s what it is about, about making people happy,” said his handler Deputy Darrah Metz this past April.

It took about nine months for Mattis to be certified as a therapy dog, and on Friday, he is set to be deputized into the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to officially begins his service as a comforter to victims.

“Dogs in a therapy dog situation will ease that anxiety,” said Deputy Metz. “They’ll open up more and be able to talk to detectives.”