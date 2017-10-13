Heroic efforts recognized at firefighter’s banquet

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When rushing water carried a boy away from a campsite during a heavy rainstorm this summer, Erin Wright knew she had to act fast.

“I feel like I was doing my job,” she said.

Wright, a camp counselor who was working with children at Metro Park on July 17, jumped into the flood to save the boy. She stayed with him in the water until rescue crews were able to bring them both to dry land safely.

Wright was recognized for her efforts on Thursday at the 28th annual Division of Fire Awards Banquet, where firefighters and civilians were honored for being outstanding citizens.

Firefighter Joseph McGee was also recognized for his heroic rescue efforts. He was called out to a house fire on Cherry Creek Parkway on March 24. One he heard a person was trapped inside, he rushed into the blazing inferno.

The victim was found and passed off to medics, but McGee wasn’t finished.

“I went back in, searched the rest of the house,” he said. “Found another victim, ended up getting her outside.”

Two lives saved, earning McGee the Silver Maltese Award — the top honor of the evening.

“I’m blessed to do what I do and help the citizens of Columbus every day,” he said.