Joey Votto among mourners at 6-year-old Reds’ fan Superbubz’s visitation

WLWT Staff Published:
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto paid his final respects to a 6-year-old boy Thursday evening.

Votto was among the hundreds in attendance at the visitation for Walter “Superbubz” Herbert.

A family friend tells WLWT that Votto refused an offer to move to the front of the line, and brought flowers for the child’s parents.

The Reds’ first baseman and Superbubz formed an unlikely bond.

After Votto hit a solo home run on Aug. 31, he waved to the 6-year-old, who was sitting in the front row near Cincinnati’s dugout.

He walked over to Superbubz after the homer and gave him the bat he used and one of his jerseys.

Walter immediately put on the jersey and one of the biggest smiles you’ll ever see.

Superbubz died last week after a fight with stage 4 pediatric cancer.

