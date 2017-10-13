Man arrested for bringing toy gun to Honda Marysville plant

UNION CO., OH (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who brought a fake handgun into Marysville’s Honda Auto Manufacturing plant.

The sheriff’s office was called to the plant at 8:04am Friday, according to a press release, and detained the suspect.

Christopher Rager, 32, of Kenton was charged with inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor.

