Ohio State says it will not allow Richard Spencer to speak; University of Cincinnati will allow it

By Published: Updated:
ALEXANDRIA, VA - AUGUST 14: White nationalist Richard Spencer speaks to select media in his office space on August 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia.

CINCINNATI (WCMH/AP) — The University of Cincinnati says it will allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

Spencer’s attorney Kyle Bristow told UC and The Ohio State University they had until Friday to agree to make campus space available for Spencer to speak or face a lawsuit. Georgia college student Cameron Padgett contacted both universities last month about renting space. He asked the University of Cincinnati in late September to provide an auditorium to accommodate 800 people for Spencer to speak later this month.

OSU has denied Padgett’s request, saying the request “cannot be accommodated without substantial risk to public safety.”

Click here to read the university’s letter to Bristow. 

UC’s president, Neville Pinto, said in a statement that the university “must adhere to the foundational rights embedded in the First Amendment. That includes protecting speech of all types at all times—even, perhaps especially, words that are blatantly hateful or offensive.” Read Pinto’s full statement here. 

The Ohio universities are the latest targeted for appearances by Spencer since he participated in the August white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence.

Spencer is scheduled to speak Oct. 19 at the University of Florida. That university’s president is urging students to stay away from Spencer’s appearance and to speak out against “hate and racism.”

UF says it expects to spend $500,000 on security for the event. It said as a public institution it is legally obligated to allow the expression of many viewpoints by external groups, such as Spencer’s National Policy Institute.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s