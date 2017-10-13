Police searching for high risk missing adult from north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are looking for 66-year-old Yu P Shi who has been missing since Thursday.

Police say she was last seen in the area of Beechcroft Road and Hamstead. She was seen walking away from that area in black jeans and a possibly tan-colored long-sleeve shirt.

She is described as 4’10” and 118 pounds. She has black hair and dark-colored.

Police say she has medical issues and does not speak English.

If you have any information about the missing person, please call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.