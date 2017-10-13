Police: Suspect fired on Columbus officers during foot chase

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say a suspect fired shots at a rookie Columbus police officer early Friday morning.

According to police, Officer Keith Moore was out on his last night of coaching by Officer Rachel Martin when they noticed a car leaving a home known to have drug and gang activity.

The officers said they noticed a traffic violation and attempted to make a stop in the area of Howard Street and East 3rd Avenue. The driver fled from the stop, according to police.

The officers did not pursue and instead relayed a description of the vehicle to other officers.

CPD’s helicopter unit followed the car until the driver got out in an alley west of Miami Avenue.

Officers Martin and Moore spotted the suspect and chased on foot. Police said the suspect jumped a fence at 75 Miami Avenue.

Moore jumped the fence as well and tackled the suspect.

Police said the suspect at that point fired two shots at the officers. Moore was able to grab hold of the gun, causing it to malfunction.

Moore then took the gun and tossed it away from the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Joseph M. Delgado-Santana, was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Moore suffered a minor cut to his hand when he took the gun from the suspect’s hand, according to police.

